Legend (A Portrait of Bob Marley)

The 30-channel installation captures the different attitudes and idiosyncratic performances of Marley fans, allowing Breitz to continue her investigation of the musical interplay of separate videotaped vocalizations, through the watershed Bob Marley album Legend. Breitz addresses the socio-cultural importance of Marley’s music to Jamaicans, the conviction of the singers as their voices come together in unison is complete and viewers are reminded that although Jamaica may still be waiting for a better day, its people understand implicitly that collectivity has always been their greatest strength.