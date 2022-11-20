Not Available

Twenty five years after unleashing the ski film Blizzard Of Aahhh's Greg Stump returns to the ski film genre with Legend Of Aahhh's. Through a semi-autobiographical approach, Greg explores the history of the ski film and how these films influenced big mountain skiing and pop culture with the birth of the extreme sports movement following the release of Blizzard Of Aahhh's in 1988. And Glen Plake and Scot Scmidt's pivotal appearance on NBC's Today Show where the word and concept of "extreme" exploded into the consciousness of mainstream America. From Leni Riefenstahl in the 1930's (who made the first ski film) through Otto Lang, John Jay, Warren Miller and what the young ski film makers are creating today, "Legend" follows the life of the ski film and impact on big mountain skiing.