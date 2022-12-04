Legend of Hunter

Not Available

There is legends about "Huangwei Hunters" among the people in the Northeast. They have lived for generations on the dragon veins in the Xing'an mountains and guarded the emperor's Qi movement. It is said that the hunters were not only skilled in the art of hunting, but also in the art of exorcising ghosts and spirits. In a remote mountain village in the northeast, a tragic family massacre occurred quietly. At the plea of the villagers, the last generation of the royal hunter Liu Erji (Shang Tielong) decides to go out to the mountains to investigate the truth