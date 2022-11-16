Not Available

Legend of Lady Blue is an erotic film about real people. Iris and Casey are childhood sweethearts from a small town in South Dakota. Their friend, Shelby, makes up the trio, who leaves with Casey to join the Marines. Meanwhile, Iris leaves for Hollywood to chase her dream. Busy pursuing her career, Iris breaks her engagement to Casey, and picks up with an impossible Hollywood agent-Gloria Diamond. Years later, Casey and Iris meet by chance. Their lives have changed drastically, and perhaps NOT for the best!!