Legend of Miryang 1

Not Available

I live in Miryang, the town of sunlight. I settled here 10 years ago because it was getting harder for me to live with all the farm work and this was a perfect place to take a rest with its clean air and water. Not only me. One of my neighbors came here to recover from bad health, too. However, my life nowadays became so sad and bitter. Transmission towers, called 765 something, are said to be built in the neighborhood, and it is making so much trouble. Last year, an old man who lived in another town not far from here, killed himself because of it. And I, trying to stop the construction people cutting down trees, was dragged around by young men far below my age, getting insulted with harsh words I'd never heard before. I still have the scars from being beaten by them back then. People say that 64 transmission towers are going to be seated in Miryang. It's been 8 years since I started the fight against it. 8 years!