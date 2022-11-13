Legend of Ravaging Dynasties 2

Not Available

Under the guidance of 7th Lord Silver Dust, Qi Ling gradually gets to know this fantastic, magnificent world of sorcery. However, he accidentally breaks into the soul graveyard alone and the Utul Ruins, Aslan's forbidden area. Qi Ling gets acquainted with the 6th disciple A-D-F and the 5th disciple B-D-E (Ghost Mountain Lotus Spring), and together they embark on a more fantastic adventure. In the darkness, however, an unknown secret is breeding little by little, and a bloody hunting net has been spread over their head...