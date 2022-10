Not Available

Two of the greatest names in the world of Japanese Action Cinema are reunited in the latest film from Japan's action maestro, Kenji Tanigaki. One is "the streetfighter" himself Sonny J.J. Chiba most recently seen in Kill Bill, while the other is Yasuaki Kurata from Fist of Legend, Legend of A Fighter and many other Hong Kong classics. Legend of the Seven Monks brings the two master martial artists together for one final time. Only thier destiny awaits.