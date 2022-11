Not Available

The four Ryuudo boys continue to master their supernatural powers (they are the 117th generation of Ryuudo clan and the reincarnation of the four dragon kings), all the while battling enemies who would do anything to see them dead. In these episodes, Owaru flees from merciless cyborgs dispatched by Dr. Cranshaw to kill him. On a more prosaic level, he also must deal with neighbors who want his family out of the neighborhood.