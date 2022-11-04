Legend of the Dragonslayer Sword

Not Available

In the closing years of the Yuan Dynasty (Ghengis Khan's Dynasty) in China, the courts were corrupt, natural disasters were rampant, there were uprisings everywhere. The people lived in fear. Many swordsmen and kung fu masters voiced their complaints, but they were not united. Rather, they fought for supremacy by trying to be the sole owner of the Dragonslayer Sword. There is a legend in the martial arts world that the possessor of the Dragonslayer Sword will rule the world unopposed unless the Heaven Sword appears. Steven and Susan were from righteous and evil kung fu clans, respectively. Fate brought them together amidst chaos and mayhem for the Dragonslayer Sword. One driven by love, the other by doing the right thing, the two fought against all odds to live a normal life. Reality dealt them a hand that results in bloodshed and tragedy. It was up to their son Woody to discover the secret of the Sword... Written by fathaldeen