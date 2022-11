Not Available

Omar is a peaceful man. He lives with his trusty manservant and best friend, Chingy. One day, his perfect life is threatened when The Reckoning sends his minions to kidnap Chingy and extract his Life Pebble to power the most powerful weapon the universe has ever seen: The Purification Vessel. Omar must stop The Reckoning or risk the destruction of the entire Nucleus Realm as we know it.