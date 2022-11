Not Available

The heads of the six schools of martial arts do battle with the demon warrior Mo Kuei, but no sooner do they emerge victorious than a group of demons known only as "The Unfriendly" slaughter the six masters and make off with Mo Kuei's body. It is now up to a group of heros to stop The Unfriendly from using the spirit of Mo Kuei in order to gain possession of the wish-granting Stone of Heaven