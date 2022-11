Not Available

When her grandfather disappears in the desert, Sue (Hilary Schwartz) tries to determine where he was headed. But she soon learns he was secretly tracking a horrific desert beast -- the Sandsquatch -- determined to annihilate the monster that killed his friends. Now Sue joins forces with her buddy Garrett (Josh Cornell) and other pals to find her grandfather before the Sandsquatch does in this bloody spine-chiller.