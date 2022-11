Not Available

Ophiolatreia is the study of Serpent Worship. Philip Gardiner is a leading authority on serpent worship with books and films such as Secrets of the Serpent and Gnosis, the Secret of Solomons Temple and has explored the subject around the globe. In this unique and thought provoking film, Gardiner expounds upon the underlying reasons for Serpent Worship, past and present, and provides remarkable evidence for an ancient and worldwide annihilation of its practices.