Legend of the Swordsman

Not Available

A village is often troubled by a group of bandits on horseback, and the villagers send the teacher Fan Jian (Law Kar Ying) to the city to hire swordsmen to protect the village, but unfortunately, due to insufficient funds, he gets snubbed everywhere, failing to hire any professional swordsman. By chance, he runs into a braggart Beggar Su (Shi Xiao Long), who somehow becomes Fan Jian's lifeline by a twist of fate. Beside the braggart are two other unreliable blademasters who are hired as well...