Legend of the White Snake

Based on the reincarnation theory of Buddhism, Heo Sun rescued a little white snake. Afterwards, a thousand-year-old white snake comes out to watch the May Festival when he discovers Heo Sun living in poverty. In order to thank him, the white snake takes the form of the maiden, Baek-ryang, and marries him, making a wealthy life for them. One day, the spiritual Buddhist priest Mo-san tells Heo Sun that Baek-ryang is a ghost. He tells him how to get rid of the woman but when he finds out that Baek-ryang is pregnant, he decides to wait a year. On the baby's 100th day celebration, Baek-ryang is buried in the gourd that Mo-san has made and she is unable to do any more magic.