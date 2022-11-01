Legend of The Wolf

Not Available

Wolf (Donnie Yen) is a war veteran who recounts the tale of his legendary youth to a young upstart killer (Edmond Leung). Flashback to a post-World War 2 time when the young Wolf (Yen) is wandering the Chinese countryside in search of his missing memories. He only knows to meet someone at an abandoned temple. He ends up hooking up with a local villager (Dayo Wong), who intends to guide the Wolf to his destination. On the way, they find Wai-Yee (Carmen Lee), who’s been waiting for Wolf for quite some time. However, Wolf still can’t remember anything, until the bad guys (led by Ben Lam) come to find him, and they bear the terrible secret of the Wolf's past.