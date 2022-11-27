Legend the best of Bob Marley and the Wailers

Not Available

Universal Music Group has gone back to the original master tapes to deliver fully uncompressed, high-resolution versions of many of your favorite albums on Blu-ray Pure Audio Disc. Mastered at 24bit/96kHz, Blu-Ray Pure Audio Discs deliver the sound the artists originally heard in the studio when these classic albums were recorded. Recordings are transferred from the original master tapes and delivered in high-resolution 24-bit/96kHz audio. No compression is utilized, and the sound quality is vastly superior to MP3 or standard CD. Features three separate choices of audio file format for playback: PCM 2.0, Dolby True HD, or DTS-HD Master Audio (5.1 available where noted). Your preferred audio format is chosen either by pressing the 'Audio' button on your Blu-Ray remote or via your onscreen menu display.