Legendary Cocksucker: Best Of Damon Dogg

The fifth installment in Treasure Island Media's LEGENDARY series features patron saint of the blow job and the soggy knee Damon Dogg. No one on the planet loves cock like he does. And from the very beginning he loved spooge as much as he loved cock. Getting that thick load of jizz down his gullet was his reward for a pleasurable job well done. This compilation includes the best of the best, scene after scene of all-American cocksucker Damon Dogg servicing dozens of cum-filled cocks. Plus 2 brand new exclusive bonus scenes.