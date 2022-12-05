Legendary Epics, Yarns and Fables Part 2: Stan Brakhage

Not Available

This film is a limited portrait of Stan Brakhage. The subject attempts to describe the experience that he is involved in by means of immediately responding to the aural and visual stimuli which surround and affect him. Brakhage involves the viewer in the subjective experience of the space in which he is seated, the camera, lights and technicians which created the experiential process. He further extends the parameters of the film's scope through the interjection of real or possibly apparent silence. -S.G., from The Film-makers' Coop