Legendary Studs: Brad McGuire

The second installment in Treasure Island Media's LEGENDARY series features ultimate top man Brad McGuire. McGuire, also known as "Brad The Impaler," became a phenomenon after starring the classics Plantin' Seed, Meat Packing and Riding Billy Wild. He also secured his reputation as the world's greatest stud by taking on TWENTY ravenous holes in a single film! This compilation includes the best and hottest scenes from all of Brad's epic fuckfilms. Plus exclusive footage showcasing the world-famous sexploits of one of the top studs of our time. Featuring Dawson, Christian, sex-slave Will and many, many more fuckholes.