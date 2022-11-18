Legendary Studs: Drew Sebastian

Not Available

The seventh installment in Treasure Island Media's LEGENDARY series features Drew Sebastian. There are studs and then there are guys like Drew. From his deep-chested voice all the way down to the bloated ballsack swinging beneath his stallion-like fuckstick, this dude drips the kind of "I'll fucking rearrange your guts" essence you've only dreamt of. This compilation includes Drew drilling the likes of Derek Parker, John Dahl, Jacob Lee, and more, plus a new scene with Kris Kurt.