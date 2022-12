Not Available

The first installment in Treasure Island Media's LEGENDARY series features the incredible Jesse O'Toole. A true and natural top, Jesse is endowed with one of the biggest cocks in the history of porn. But what sets him off from other horse-hung studs is his masterful fucking and his uncanny ability to make bottom-men melt, whimper, and beg. This compilation includes his greatest man-to-man fucks, as well as his golden-satyr performances in a number of raw gangfucks.