Not Available

amazing air-to-air, dogfighting and minicam footage of warbirds from the Planes of Fame Collection in Chino California. Featured aircraft include the worlds only original engined A6M Zero, SBD Dauntless, P38 Lightning, Hellcat, Avenger and B-25 Mitchell. There’s also a look at the Planes of Fame Museum in Chino and how this breathtaking footage was filmed.