Legends & Lyrics: Vol. 1: Kris Kristofferson, Patty Griffin and Randy Owen

This is a unique musical performance series, driven by famous recording artists who write their own songs, blended with professional song poets who write for other artists. "Legends & Lyrics" is currently airing on PBS on a weekly basis. Installments include artist performances, "Out Of The Box" interviews, "Did You Know?" historical facts addressing the origins of today's commercial music, "Rising Stars" featuring undiscovered talent, and "Tips Of The Week" for aspiring song poets. Shot in an intimate classical performance hall in HD and Surround Sound, the series honors the true creators of the most popular genres of commercial music. "Volume 1" features Kris Kristofferson, Patty Griffin, Randy Owen, and Jonathan Singleton.