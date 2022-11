Not Available

Revisit country music's classics with this collection of performances by the genre's biggest names from the 1950s to the '70s. Featured musicians include Glen Campbell with "Rhinestone Cowboy," "Southern Nights" and "Galveston"; Crystal Gayle with "Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue"; the Bellamy Brothers with "Let Your Love Flow"; B.J. Thomas with "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry"; and Patti Page with "Tennessee Waltz."