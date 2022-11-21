Legends of Jazz: Showcase with Ramsey Lewis

Not Available

Legends Of Jazz with Ramsey Lewis is a dynamic all-star collection of 13 riveting performances featuring some of the biggest names in contemporary jazz music! Tracklisting: 1. Al Jarreau, Kurt Elling - Take Five 2. Chris Botti - My Funny Valentine 3. Marcus Miller, George Duke, Lee Ritenour - The Panther 4. David Sanborn, Phil Woods - Senor Blues 5. Chick Corea - Armando's Rhumba 6. Robert Cray, Keb' Mo' - 12 Year Old Boy 7. Benny Golson - Killer Joe 8. Ivan Lins - The Island 9. Clark Terry - Mumbles 10. Jane Monheit, John Pizzarelli - They Can't Take That Away 11. Dave Valentin - Obsesion 12. Dave Brubeck, Billy Taylor - Take the 'A' Train 13. Ramsey Lewis - Dear Lord