Noted jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis showcases rising stars and established musical giants in this acclaimed PBS series. Featuring interviews and dynamite performances, the series has introduced the uniquely American music genre to a new generation of fans. Highlights include Benny Golson playing "Killer Joe," Chris Potter's rendition of "Body and Soul," Marcus Strickland delivering "Cherokee" and superstar Chick Corea sizzling on "Armando's Rhumba."