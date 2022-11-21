Not Available

Are you ready for some old-time rock and roll?! Then you are ready for the masters, the originators, the men who made the music, the "Legends of Rock 'n' Roll Live." Join the "Godfather of Soul" James Brown, "The Killer" Jerry Lee Lewis, "Mr. Blueberry Hill" Fats Domino, "Hey" Bo Diddley, the "Genius" Ray Charles, "King of the Blues" B.B. King and "Tutti Frutti" Little Richard as they raise the roof "old school style." There's nothing like the originals, and this concert proves it once and for all! Songs: Papa's Got a Brand New Bag, I Feel Good [I Got You] (James Brown), Bo Diddley, I'm a Man (Bo Diddley), Mess Around, I'm a Fool For You (Ray Charles), Great Gosh a' Mighty (Little Richard), The Wild One [Real Wild Child], Great Balls of Fire, Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Jerry Lee Lewis), I'm Ready, Blueberry Hill (Fats Domino), Let the Good Times Roll, How Blue Can You Get? (B.B. King), All-Star Jam (Company).