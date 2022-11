Not Available

Junko Miyazano stars as Okatsu, a humble actress turned avenging seductress after she's set up and unjustly sent to prison. Sword in hand and trademark demon tattoo across her back, Okatsu is pushed to the limit on her quest for bloody vengeance. In this early classic of the Japanese exploitation genre known as pinku eiga, sex and violence intermix in a cruel opera of physical torture, despair and bloodletting.