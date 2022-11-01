Legends of the Superheroes

The adventures of many of DC Comics greatest superheroes and villains. In the first episode, The Challenge, the superheroes must race against time to stop the diabolical super-villains' plot to destroy the world. In the second episode, The Roast, the superheroes pay tribute to Batman and Robin in the form of a roast which even the villains attend.
|Adam West
|Batman
|Burt Ward
|Robin
|Charlie Callas
|Sinestro
|Gabriel Dell
|Mordru
|Howard Morris
|Dr. Sivana
|Mickey Morton
|Solomon Grundy
View Full Cast >