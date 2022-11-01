1979

Legends of the Superheroes

  • Comedy

Release Date

January 17th, 1979

The adventures of many of DC Comics greatest superheroes and villains. In the first episode, The Challenge, the superheroes must race against time to stop the diabolical super-villains' plot to destroy the world. In the second episode, The Roast, the superheroes pay tribute to Batman and Robin in the form of a roast which even the villains attend.

Cast

Adam WestBatman
Burt WardRobin
Charlie CallasSinestro
Gabriel DellMordru
Howard MorrisDr. Sivana
Mickey MortonSolomon Grundy

