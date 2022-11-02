Legends: The Five Greatest Fighters from Pride FC (Fedor Emelianenko)

Not Available

Fedor's reign of dominance during his time in Pride was a sight to behold. The Pride heavyweight champion had a trademark style of swinging for the fences with total distain for his opponent without showing a hint of emotion. 'The Last Emperor' had compiled a record of 27-1(1) by the time Pride went under, and many had Fedor at the top of their pound for pound list, and for good reason. Fedor's list of Pride opponents reads like a who's who of MMA. During his four years in Pride FC Fedor faced and defeated Semmy Schilt, Heath Herring, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, Mark Coleman, Cro Cop, Mark Hunt and Kevin Randleman to name a few. My all time favorite Fedor moment was when he was suplexed by Randleman on to his head and still won the match by submission.