Legendy Peterburga. Klyuch vremeni

Petersburg is a city full of mystical secrets and legends. One of these legends will be the story of the girl Ksenia. Having fallen into a foster family and, it would seem, gaining the long-awaited happiness of family life, she realizes that she can lose all this in an instant. Her parents are in danger, which they themselves are unaware of. They are hunted by the dark forces of the otherworldly Petersburg, and only Ksenia with her mysterious friend Paramon can stop the villains and start the clock on the Peter and Paul Fortress.