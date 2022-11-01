Legion Of The Damned: Slaughtering

Not Available

Disc I [Summerbreeze Open Air 2009] 01. Intro 02. Deaths Head March 03. Son Of The Jackal 04. Slaughtering The Pigs 05. Cult Of The Dead 06. House Of Possession 07. Diabolist 08. Bleed For Me 09. Ray And Suffer 10. The Final Godsend 11. Werewolf Corpse 12. Legion Of The Damned [Thrash Assault Festival IV 2009] 13. Intro 14. Deaths Head March 15. Slaughtering The Pigs 16. Into The Eye Of The Storm 17. Cult Of The Dead 18. Diaboiist 19. Disturbing The Dead 20. Bleed For Me 21. Pray And Suffer 22. The Final Godsend 23. Undead Stillborn 24. Legion Of The Damned 25. Necrosophic Blessing 26. Werewolf Corpse Disc II [Party San Open Air Festival 2008] 01. Intro 02. Slaughtering The Pigs 03. Deaths Head March 04. Nuclear Torment 05. Malevolent Rapture 06. Son Of The Jackal 07. Disturbing The Dead 08. Werewolf Corpse 09. Into The Eye Of The Storm 10. Legion Of The Damned 11. Bleed For Me 12. Diabolist