Not Available

In the 13th film of the 17 B-westerns made by George O'Brien in 1937-1940 for RKO, (who would remake "Legion of the Lawless" two years later as "Pirates of the Prairie" with Tim Holt), O'Brien, as lawyer Jeff Toland hangs out his shingle in Ivestown, but is ordered out by a vigilante group headed by Les Harper. The vigilantes are merely a cloak under which the band of outlaws headed by Harper operate to terrorize and control the town. When it is learned that the new railroad survey takes the tracks through East Ivestown instead of Ivestown, the gang plans to drive out the homesteaders and ranchers long the right-of-way and file on the land themselves. Jeff leads the fight for the intended victims against the gang.