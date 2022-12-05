Legionella's Manifesto

Not Available

Abrasive, class critical, sexually loaded performance is erupting again in the 90's in self-funded venues as an assault against the resurgence of evangelical "family values" and the scapegoating of poverty. Dirty Babette Productions is a sporadic series of cabarets produced by lesbian writer/performer Christy Cameron. The emphasis is on dyke-core reading-rants and media art, transgender performance, pseudo-sex shows, and audience dress-up. The Manifesto is performed by Christy Cameron at “Dirty Babette’s Strange Attractor” (Toronto 1997).