Lego Chima the Power of the Chi

Welcome to Chima - a magical world of untamed nature, beauty and wonder ruled by animal tribes. A world where CHI - the power of nature itself is carefully guarded by the Lions but equally shared amongst the tribes so all animals can live and thrive peacefully. A world where Laval the Lion and Cragger the Crocodile are the best of friends. But when an unfortunate series of events make young Cragger king of the Crocodiles, he throws everything out of balance as he tries to take control of all the CHI. Alliances amongst the tribes are formed and suddenly former friends are worst enemies.