2015

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 9th, 2015

Studio

Warner Bros. Animation

Superman’s clone, Bizarro, has become an embarrassing problem. Chaos and destruction follow Bizarro everywhere as he always hears the opposite of what is said, says the opposite of what he means and does the opposite of what is right. And when the citizens of Metropolis keep confusing Bizarro with Superman, the Man of Steel decides it’s time to find a new home for him…on another planet! It’s up to the Justice League to come to terms with their backward counterparts and team up with them to stop Darkseid and save the galaxy!

Cast

Nolan NorthSuperman and Bizarro (Voice)
Troy BakerBruce Wayne/Batman and Batzarro (Voice)
Diedrich BaderGuy Gardner / Greenzarro (voice)
Khary PaytonCyborg and Cyzarro (Voice)
James Arnold TaylorThe Flash (Voice)
John DiMaggioLex Luthor / Deathstroke (voice)

