Iron Man and The Avengers are always there to save the day, but fighting villains can get messy. That’s where Damage Control comes in: to clean things up! But on a day unlike any other, a powerful new villain hatches a plan to destroy The Avengers, and the world’s only hope is now the most unlikely of heroes: a clumsy young worker from Damage Control named Dennis, who has a penchant for destroying everything he touches.