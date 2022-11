Not Available

Vexed by Venom feature the voices of Robbie Daymond as Spider-Man/Peter Parker, Ben Pronsky as Venom, Josh Keaton as Green Goblin, Laura Bailey as Gwen Stacy/Ghost-Spider, and Tara Strong as Mary Jane. The special focuses on high-tech teft and finds Spider-Man trading wits with Green Goblin and Venom as the villains plan to destroy New York City.