LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload

2013

Maximum Overload features LEGO Spider-Man and some of Marvels most popular heroes and villains, offering an original look at the Marvel Universe on a LEGO scale. The 22-minute animated special is a comedy-adventure in which the mischievous Loki challenges the Marvel super heroes yet again but this time, he's putting together an army of super villains to conquer the Earth. Iron Man, Thor, Iron Fist, Captain America, Nick Fury, Black Widow, Falcon, Wolverine and many more heroes face off against Venom, Doc Ock, Mandarin and the Red Skull in the ultimate battle. And, of course, no Marvel production is complete without a special guest appearance from Stan The Man Lee!