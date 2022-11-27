LEGO Ninjago: Master of the 4th Dimension

Not Available

Join your favorite NINJAGO heroes at a very special dojo training session exclusively here at LEGOLAND! Become part of the 4D action as Master Wu prepares the ninjas to take on the teachings of the mysterious ‘Scroll of the 4th Dimension’ but with disastrous consequences. Kai, Nya, Lloyd, Zane and Cole find themselves in a whole heap of trouble for not only them, but for the whole universe! LEGOLAND needs YOU to help harness the power of the elements in this amazing 4D experience that will leave you in a spin!