LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu - Rise of the Green Ninja

ONE NINJA MUST TRAIN TO SAVE THEIR WORLD The great Devourer has been defeated, but Lord Garmadon is still at large and what's worse - he now holds the four Golden Weapons of Spinjitzu, and soon he commands both the Serpentine and the Ninjas' flying ship 'The Bounty'. The four Ninja must train Lloyd for his confrontation with his father, but with limited powers and without a home, it proves more difficult than they could have imagined. And Lloyd is not exactly an A-student either. Garmadon is bent on preventing Lloyd meeting his full potential. He unleashes a series of devious plots including the ultimate Mega weapon, enemy pirates, dark replicas of the four ninjas and a dangerous race across Ninjago. The destiny of the Green Ninja has yet to be fulfilled.