LEGO - Scooby-Doo - Haunted Hollywood

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Warner Bros. Animation

Oooh Hollywood! The glitz, the glam...the Headless Horseman?! Join your favorite K-9 sleuth, Scooby-Doo, along with Shaggy and the Mystery Inc. gang as they find themselves in a tinsel-town twist! While on a VIP tour of the legendary Brickton Studios, Scooby and friends get a first-hand experience of the rumored hauntings when classic movie monsters drop in for a creepy casting call. There's only one way to solve this thriller and save the aging studio - it's Mystery Inc's movie magic time! Grab your Scooby Snacks and hop in the director's chair for this all-new LEGO® movie!

Cast

Matthew LillardShaggy Rogers (voice)
Grey GriffinDaphne Blake (voice)
Frank WelkerScooby-Doo / Fred Jones (voice)
Kate MicucciVelma Dinkley (voice)
Scott MenvilleJunior (voice)
Dee Bradley BakerSea Creature / Malt Shop Walt / Zombie (voice)

