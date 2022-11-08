LEGO - Scooby-Doo - Haunted Hollywood

Not Available

Oooh Hollywood! The glitz, the glam...the Headless Horseman?! Join your favorite K-9 sleuth, Scooby-Doo, along with Shaggy and the Mystery Inc. gang as they find themselves in a tinsel-town twist! While on a VIP tour of the legendary Brickton Studios, Scooby and friends get a first-hand experience of the rumored hauntings when classic movie monsters drop in for a creepy casting call. There's only one way to solve this thriller and save the aging studio - it's Mystery Inc's movie magic time! Grab your Scooby Snacks and hop in the director's chair for this all-new LEGO® movie!