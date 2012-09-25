Lego Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Out

2012

A new Imperial threat has been detected and the good guys have to act fast. But Jedi-in-training Luke discovers that instant fame as a “Death-Star-Blower-Upper” can be a double-edged lightsaber, as his secret mission to Naboo is thwarted by those most unstoppable of foes -- crazed fans! (It’s hard being the galaxy’s New Hope.) Meanwhile, Darth Vader sees his day go from bad to worse when his relationship with the Emperor is imperiled by the unexpected arrival of Darth Maul. Luke and Vader’s quests to prove themselves lead them on a collision course with each other (literally) and their destiny.