Legs of Steel PASSENGER

  • Action
  • Documentary

Innsbruck. Hokkaido. Edmonton. Revelstoke. Haines. Queenstown. Stubai Glacier. Many have passed through these places over the last two years; workers, travelers, adventurers…among them was a collection of friends bonded by a shared affinity for chasing snow to all corners of the globe. This group of skiers has come to be known as Legs of Steel, and they’ve been travel companions for a long time. From their last two seasons of travel, through dedicated production comes a new film, Passenger. A cinematic journey that spans four continents, the film aims to reveal the endless spectrum of emotions and experiences from each location. With the help of Old Man Winter himself, a story is woven through the twists and turns of a season, shedding light on how it feels to be a constant passenger.

