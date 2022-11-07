Lehi's Land of First Inheritance

Not Available

This beautifully filmed documentary takes you on an incredible journey through Mexico and Guatemala, and provides highlight from more than thirty years of groundbreaking research and travel conducted by renowned LDS scholars. Based on his highly acclaimed book, Exploring the Lands of the Book of Mormon, Joseph L. Allen, introduces you to some of the astonishing parallels between the Book of Mormon and the archaeology, written language, history, culture and geography of ancient and modern Central America. Join LDS author Chris Heimerdinger, as Dr. Allen establishes a standardized criteria for legitimate study of Book of Mormon geography, along with new evidence for Lehi's land site