Lei è mio marito

Roberta and Alessandro fell in love when they met in Corsica eight years ago. Since his adolescence Alessandro, a successful Venetian lawyer, had been tormented by a secret he has never revealed to anyone: the desire to become a woman. A desire that later grew to be a necessity for him. After they got married in December 2012, Alessandro decided to fly to San Francisco to undergo sex reassignment surgery. A difficult, long thought over decision which brought many consequences but, thanks to unconditional support from Roberta, these never undermined their love. An extremely important step, leaving behind the past in which Alessandro used to hide his true inclinations, and towards a new and bright future. This story about three crucial years in their relationship is told by directors Annamaria Gallone and Gloria Aura Bartolini through interviews, confessions and film footage.