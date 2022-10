Not Available

Leidi lives with her mom and her baby. Her boyfriend, Alexis, hasn't shown up in days. That sunny morning, after she bathed her baby, Leidi was sent by her mother to buy plantains. She meets a guy that tells her he has seen Alexis with another girl. She forgets about bringing home the plantains and embarks on a journey to find him. Leidi won't return home until she finds the father of her child.