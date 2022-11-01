Leif Ericson - Voyages of a Viking

Not Available

The tale had been kept alive for generations but the intriguing story of Vinland seemed more legendary than true. But a landmark discovery rewrote the history of human exploration and showed he had indeed visited North America. Five hundred years before Christopher Columbus Leif Ericson and the Vikings sailed from Greenland to a new land sighted further west. For centuries their story was shrouded in mystery. But a remarkable discovery by archeologist Anne Ingstad uncovered the site of the legendary Vinland a Viking settlement in Newfoundland. BIOGRAPHY journeys to the Dark Ages to tell the story of one of the greatest explorers of all time and the extraordinary journey that made him a legend. Tour the site where Ericson set foot on the New World and learn what is known of his life from the world's leading scholars. Set sail for history in this unique program which re-creates one of the most important journeys in human history and introduces the legendary explorer at its heart.