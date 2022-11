Not Available

Pianist Leif Ove Andsnes follows the life and works of Edvard Grieg in this program that's part biography and part concert film. Andsnes shares his expertise on Grieg's life and performs his works in dramatic settings that retrace the composer's footsteps. Among the pieces are the Ballade in G Minor, which Andsnes performs atop a majestic Norwegian cliff, and the lyric works, which are presented at a concert in Grieg's hometown.